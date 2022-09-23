Wilson (ribs/toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Wilson's questionable designation comes as no surprise after coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Friday that the wide receiver's status would come down to a game-time decision. Friday marked Wilson's third limited practice in as many sessions heading into Sunday's clash between undefeated AFC East opponents.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Likely game-time decision•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Dons red jersey again Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Not taking contact•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Day-to-day with sore ribs•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Injures ribs•