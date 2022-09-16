Wilson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Wilson logged consecutive limited practices after missing practice Wednesday. If he suits up, Wilson should remain a distant third on Miami's wide receiver depth chart behind speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
