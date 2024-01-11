Wilson secured one of three targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 21-14 loss to Buffalo.

Wilson failed to make much of his expanded opportunity with Jaylen Waddle (ankle) sidelined versus Buffalo, though he did play a season-high 96 percent of offensive snaps. Pending Waddle's status for Saturday's wild-card matchup at Kansas City, Wilson could again be called upon to step up as the Dolphins' second starting wideout behind Tyreek Hill. Across 15 regular-season appearances Wilson managed a modest bounce-back campaign in Miami, securing 22 of 38 targets for 296 yards and three touchdowns.