Wilson was not targeted during Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets.
Wilson's involvement in the passing game dipped, as he played just 39 percent of offensive snaps with Braxton Berrios back in the lineup. With a road matchup against the Commanders coming up Week 13, Wilson's fantasy utility remains as an emergency flex options in deep formats.
