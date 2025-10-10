Wilson (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Wilson upgraded to full practice Friday after beginning the week with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting he's moved past his knee injury in time to face the Chargers on Sunday. The veteran wideout was signed off the Saints' practice squad in late September and has yet to play this season. He'll likely play a reserve role in Miami's wide-receiver corps in Week 6.