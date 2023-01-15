Wilson (hip/groin) is active Sunday against the Bills.
Wilson missed Week 18, but he was able to close out the week as a full participant in practice Friday. The veteran receiver should handle the team's punt return work, while also bolstering their depth at receiver against Buffalo.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Makes only catch memorable•