Wilson (hip/groin) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Wilson returned to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion, for the first time since he suffered the hip injury in Week 17. He'll have two more chances to practice before Miami needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's wild-card matchup against Buffalo, though it appears he's trending in the right direction to begin prep.
