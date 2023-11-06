Wilson secured one of five targets for a 31-yard touchdown during Sunday's 21-14 loss to Kansas City.
Wilson has now scored in back-to-back weeks, though his efficiency on five targets left something to be desired Week 9. He did have a key illegal shift penalty that wiped out a what would have been along gain by Tyreek Hill, though, so despite his nose for the end zone, it's still not a guarantee Wilson secures the No. 3 WR job for himself. After a bye week, Wilson's next chance to make a good impression will come Nov. 19 versus the Raiders.
