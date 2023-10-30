Wilson secured his only target for a one-yard touchdown during Sunday's 31-17 win over the Patriots.

Wilson recorded his first touchdown in a Dolphins uniform Sunday, though he played a season-low 29 percent of offensive snaps. He will look to get more involved versus the Chiefs in Germany in Week 9, but with Chase Claypool now also in the mix as a depth wideout, there aren't many snaps to go around behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.