Wilson is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
With Jaylen Waddle (concussion) out and Erik Ezukanma inactive, Wilson will suit up versus Denver, while Tyreek Hill will lead the Dolphins' Week 3 WR corps. Also in the mix for targets Sunday are Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Robbie Chosen.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Agrees to reworked deal•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Underwhelms in 2022•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Returns to practice Wednesday•