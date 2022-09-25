Wilson (ribs/toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Wilson, who approached the game listed as questionable after being limited at practice this past week, will give it a go Sunday and is in line to continue to serve as Miami's No. 3 wide receiver behind clear-cut top options Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In that context, Wilson's not ensured steady weekly volume with Hill and Waddle on track to continue to log plenty of targets in the team's passing game.
