Wilson secured 12 of 18 targets for 136 yards without a touchdown across 15 appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also had one carry for eight yards.

Wilson fell back down to earth after recording a career-best 45-602-6 line with the Cowboys back in 2021, disappointing in the first season of his three-year, $22.8 million contract with the Dolphins. The 26-year-old's salary could make him a potential trade candidate for Miami, as he carries a $7 million base salary for the 2023 campaign. If the Dolphins were to trade Wilson before June 1st, the team would save $6 million with a dead cap of just $2 million.