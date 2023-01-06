Wilson (hip) is unlikely to play in Week 18 versus the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Wilson will be doubtful to play in the Dolphins' regular season finale Sunday. The wide receiver will nurse his hip injury as Miami takes on New York in a must-win contest for their playoff hopes. In his absence, Tyreek Hill could take over as the team's primary punt returner.