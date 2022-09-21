Wilson (ribs) is practicing in a red non-contact jersey Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Wilson avoided suffering any structural damage to his ribs during Sunday's comeback win over the Ravens, and he appears to be practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday. If Wilson misses any time, rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma could have an opportunity to make his NFL debut. The No. 3 wideout only has three targets through two games, as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are established as Tua Tagovailoa's clear top receiving options.