Wilson (hip) is inactive Sunday against the Jets.
Wilson's inability to suit up should not come as a surprise, as he was considered doubtful for Week 18. His absence may lead to chances for Erik Ezukanma at receiver, but his inability to play will have a bigger impact on the team's punt return duties. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should be candidates to handle those opportunities against the Jets.
