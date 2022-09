Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Carter is in concussion protocol, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Carter went down after suffering a scary head injury on a kickoff during the Dolphins' season-opening win over the Patriots on Sunday. The fifth-year tight end, who played 265 of his 312 total snaps on special teams in 2021, will now look to pass through the NFL's concussion protocols heading into the team's Week 2 matchup against the Ravens on Sept. 18.