Miami placed Carter (concussion) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Carter has not played this season since suffering a concussion in the Dolphins' season opener versus New England. Now he'll have to miss at least the team's next four games as he works his way back onto the field.
