Carter (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Carter suffered a concussion during a kickoff in Week 1 and will be sidelined for at least one additional contest. He garnered a small role (five total snaps) in the season opener, so his absence shouldn't impact much.
