Carter (head) was ruled out for the remainder of the Dolphins' game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Carter was able to walk off under his own power after being tended to on the field with a head injury by Miami's training staff Sunday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. While the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the core special teamer's next opportunity to play will come on Sept. 18 against the Ravens.