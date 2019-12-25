Dolphins' Chandler Cox: Credited with full practice
Cox (shoulder) was estimated as a full practice participant Wednesday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Dolphins did not actually have practice Wednesday, which is why Cox's status is just an estimation. Cox did participate fully in the last two practices of Week 16 before surprisingly being inactive on gameday. Assuming his status doesn't change over the rest of the week, however, the Auburn product will most likely return against New England on Sunday.
