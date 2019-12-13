Play

Cox (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Cox logged a trio of limited practices this week, but he doesn't yet appear ready to return to game action. If the rookie seventh-round pick is indeed forced to sit out Sunday's game against the Giants, it'll be a blow to Miami's depth at fullback and tight end.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories