Cox (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but is expected to play, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Cox practiced in full Thursday, making his questionable designation seem like more of a precaution than anything else. The fullback will help bolster a Dolphins running attack that has struggled throughout most of the season.

