Dolphins' Chandler Cox: Heading to Miami

The Dolphins selected Cox in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 233rd overall.

A combo fullback/H-back at Auburn, it's unclear what the Dolphins have in mind for Cox. If nothing else, Cox can be a special-teamer.

