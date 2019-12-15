Play

Cox (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Cox was listed as doubtful after working as a limited participant all week, so it's no surprise he's not suiting up Sunday. The Dolphins will be without a full-time fullback this week, and Clive Walford should serve as the team's No. 3 tight end.

