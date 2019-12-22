Play

Cox (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Cox was trending in the right direction after he was a full participant in Thursday's practice and was expected to play. It's unclear what led to his absence ahead of the game, but the team will operate without a healthy fullback for the game.

