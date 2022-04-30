The Dolphins selected Tindall in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 102nd overall.

Tindall becomes the seventh player drafted off of Georgia's defense in the first three rounds. He doesn't have the production of some of his peers, but that's not what drew interest from the NFL; his athletic tools are his selling point. Despite not starting a game at Georgia, Tindall racked up 5.5 sacks from his linebacker spot in 2021 and showed exceptional closing speed and sure tackling ability. Tindall vaulted himself into Day 2 consideration after an impressive showing at the combine that was highlighted by a 4.47 40-yard dash and a 42-inch broad jump at 230 pounds. Though he's still rough around the edges in certain aspects, Tindall has the tools to develop into an impact player.