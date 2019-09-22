Dolphins' Charles Harris: Active in Week 3
Harris (wrist) is active for Sunday's Week 3 battle against the Cowboys.
Harris put in three full practices this past week, so he seemed like a fairly certain proposition to suit up. The 2017 first-round pick will look to help contain the likes of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in a game that the Dolphins once again face long odds to remain competitive in.
