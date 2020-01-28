Play

Harris notched 23 tackles (11 solo) and a half-sack across 14 regular-season games in 2019.

Harris has now struggled to compile anything resembling consistency as a run stopper for three straight seasons, leading to the Dolphins listing him as a healthy scratch for two of the final three games of 2019. He kicked off the year as a starting linebacker, but his role quickly diminished to a rotational or depth gig. The 2017 first-round pick will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2020, though it does include a fifth-year option.

