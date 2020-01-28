Dolphins' Charles Harris: Another disappointing season
Harris notched 23 tackles (11 solo) and a half-sack across 14 regular-season games in 2019.
Harris has now struggled to compile anything resembling consistency as a run stopper for three straight seasons, leading to the Dolphins listing him as a healthy scratch for two of the final three games of 2019. He kicked off the year as a starting linebacker, but his role quickly diminished to a rotational or depth gig. The 2017 first-round pick will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2020, though it does include a fifth-year option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...