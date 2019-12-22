Play

Harris (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Harris didn't suit up in last week's game for the same reason and will miss is second straight clash. The 2017 first-round pick has a disappointing 19 tackles (eight solo) and one sack this year.

