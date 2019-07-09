Harris (wrist) has yet to be cleared for the start of training camp, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

The defensive end will play some linebacker this season -- a transition that will require as many reps as possible during training camp. Unfortunately, Harris may have to delay his debut at the new position as he continues to nurse a wrist injury. He was able to participate in individual drills during OTAs, so it's unlikely he would be completely cut off from drills come the end of the month.