Dolphins' Charles Harris: Could miss beginning of camp
Harris (wrist) has yet to be cleared for the start of training camp, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
The defensive end will play some linebacker this season -- a transition that will require as many reps as possible during training camp. Unfortunately, Harris may have to delay his debut at the new position as he continues to nurse a wrist injury. He was able to participate in individual drills during OTAs, so it's unlikely he would be completely cut off from drills come the end of the month.
