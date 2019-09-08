Dolphins' Charles Harris: Good to go
Harris (wrist) will be active for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.
Even though Harris logged full practice sessions each day the past week, he still came into the game considered questionable while dealing with a wrist injury. Now that he's ready to roll, expect Harris to settle into a starting role at strongside linebacker for Sunday's game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Sees preseason action•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Could miss beginning of camp•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Limited with wrist injury•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Works out at linebacker•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: One sack in second season•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Practices in full•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...