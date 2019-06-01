Harris has been limited during offseson training activities due to a wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.

Harris has yet to fully participate in a practice this offseason. The 2017 first-round pick was drafted largely due to his pass-rushing skills, but has just three sacks during his two-year career. Still, new head coach Brian Flores has expressed optimism regarding his status heading into 2019. His wrist injury is not considered serious at this time.

