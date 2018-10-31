Dolphins' Charles Harris: Not practicing Wednesday
Harris (calf) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Harris has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering calf injury, and continues to work through his recovery. The 2017 first-round pick should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, and Cameron Malveaux could see an uptick in defensive snaps if Harris were to remain sidelined for any amount of time.
More News
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Week-to-week with calf injury•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Will play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Disruptive force in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
A flurry of trades in the last week shook up the wide receiver landscape. Jamey Eisenberg sorts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...