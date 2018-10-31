Harris (calf) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Harris has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering calf injury, and continues to work through his recovery. The 2017 first-round pick should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, and Cameron Malveaux could see an uptick in defensive snaps if Harris were to remain sidelined for any amount of time.

More News
Our Latest Stories