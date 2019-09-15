Dolphins' Charles Harris: Officially active
Harris (wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Harris managed to fully participate in practice all week, so his availability for Week 2 is unsurprising. The third-year pro will play his usual starting role at outside linebacker versus New England.
