Dolphins' Charles Harris: One sack in second season
Harris generated 19 tackles and one sack over 11 games in 2018.
Harris missed five games mid-season due to a calf injury, but even when healthy, the 2017 first-rounder continued to fall short of expectations. However, there's a new sense of optimism in Harris' long-term outlook now that ex-Patriots defensive playcaller Brian Flores is the Dolphins' new head coach. At his introductory press conference, Flores said he intends to use multiple defensive fronts, which, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, means Harris could be given chances to line up at outside linebacker. It's possible that lining up outside the tackles could give Harris extra space to deploy the pass-rushing moves he showcased at Missouri in 2016, when he racked up nine sacks in 12 games.
