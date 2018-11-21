Harris (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Harris appears to have put Miami's bye to good use and fully recovered from a calf injury which caused him to miss five straight games. The 2017 first-round pick is on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts, and should serve a rotational role in the Dolphins' defensive front.

