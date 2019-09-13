Dolphins' Charles Harris: Questionable for Sunday
Harris (wrist) is considered questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Patriots, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Harris was a full participant in each practice this week, so his questionable tag seems almost like a formality, barring an unexpected setback. The 24-year-old was considered questionable heading into last Sunday's contest as well, but he was able to play 61 defensive snaps. If Harris suits up as is seemingly expected, he'd slot back into his starting role at outside linebacker.
