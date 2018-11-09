Harris (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Harris was able to log two limited practice sessions to end the week, but will miss his fifth consecutive game as he continues to recovery from a lingering calf injury. The 2017 first-round pick will attempt to get healthy during Miami's bye week, and set his sights on the team's Week 12 matchup against the Colts.

