Dolphins' Charles Harris: Ruled out for Week 10
Harris (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Harris was able to log two limited practice sessions to end the week, but will miss his fifth consecutive game as he continues to recovery from a lingering calf injury. The 2017 first-round pick will attempt to get healthy during Miami's bye week, and set his sights on the team's Week 12 matchup against the Colts.
More News
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Week-to-week with calf injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...