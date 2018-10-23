Harris (calf) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Texans, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Harris suffered a calf injury in practice leading up to Week 6 and has not seen the field since. Thursday will be the third consecutive game missed for the former first-round pick. The Dolphins were without fellow defensive end Jonathan Woodard (concussion) in Week 7 as well, so if both players can't go Thursday, expect Andre Branch to continue to rotate in at defensive end.