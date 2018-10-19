Dolphins' Charles Harris: Ruled out Sunday
Harris (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Harris suffered a calf injury during practice last weeks, and remains week-to-week in his recovery. With Jonathan Woodard (concussion) also out for Week 7, expect Andre Branch to see a sharp uptick in snaps at the defensive end position.
More News
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Week-to-week with calf injury•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Will play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Disruptive force in practice•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Signs rookie contract•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Picked 22nd overall by Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...