Dolphins' Charles Harris: Sees preseason action
Harris notched four tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
Harris got the start at defensive end and played a total of 30 snaps. He looks to be over the wrist injury that plagued him last month.
More News
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Could miss beginning of camp•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Limited with wrist injury•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Works out at linebacker•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: One sack in second season•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Practices in full•
-
Dolphins' Charles Harris: Ruled out for Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...