Play

Harris (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Harris saw only 33 defensive snaps over the last two games and is now a healthy scratch for the Dolphins. The 24-year-old has only a half-sack this season and only 3.5 sacks in his career, and he's yet to live up to his billing as a first-round pick in 2017.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories