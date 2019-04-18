Dolphins' Charles Harris: Testing out linebacker
Harris was receiving some work at linebacker on Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Harris had 19 tackles and one sack while being limited to 11 games during his sophomore campaign. The news isn't overly surprising as new head coach Brian Flores is expected to use multiple defensive fronts, which could give the 24-year-old a look at outside linebacker. The 2017 first-round pick has yet to live up to expectations over his first two seasons in Miami.
