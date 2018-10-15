Harris injured his calf in practice Friday and is considered week-to-week, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Harris' injury happened on the last play of Friday's practice session, which led to his inactive status Sunday against Chicago. The specifics of the injury are unclear, but he appears doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions at the very least. Look for Andre Branch to see an increase in snaps as long as Harris is sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories