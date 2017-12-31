Harris (undisclosed) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

It's still not clear what was ailing Harris, but he'll be ready to fill in when necessary Sunday. The rookie first-round pick has 19 tackles (15 solo) and two sacks through 15 games this season, so until he can make a move up the depth chart in 2018 he won't be a viable IDP asset.

