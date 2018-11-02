Dolphins' Charles Harris: Won't play Sunday
Harris (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Harris will miss his fourth straight game as he was unable to participate at practice this week. Cameron Malveaux should continue to see increased snaps as a rotational defensive end in his absence.
