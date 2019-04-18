Dolphins' Charles Harris: Works out at linebacker
Harris was receiving some work at linebacker at Wednesday's training session, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Harris registered 19 tackles and one sack while being limited to 11 games during his sophomore campaign. The Dolphins' decision to work the defensive end out at a new position isn't overly surprising, as new coach Brian Flores is expected to use multiple defensive fronts in 2019. A 2017 first-round pick, Harris has yet to live up to expectations over his first two seasons in Miami.
