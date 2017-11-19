Allen is being checked for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Allen plays mainly in special teams scenarios, compiling just four tackles (three solo) in his last six contests. The undrafted rookie will hand over his reserve duties to Stephone Anthony for the time being, as the Dolphins only have four healthy linebackers remaining.

