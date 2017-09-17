Dolphins' Chase Allen: Gets start in Lawrence Timmons' absence
Allen will start at linebacker Sunday against the Chargers due to Lawrence Timmons (coach's decision) being listed as inactive, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
The undrafted rookie will make his NFL debut at strongside linebacker Sunday. There is a serious lack of depth in the Dolphins' linebacker corps, but if Allen doesn't perform well, Justin March-Lillard is the only other option to fill in. It'll be interesting to see how Miami's defense fares since it only has one truly experienced, active linebacker in Kiko Alonso.
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...