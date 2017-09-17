Play

Allen will start at linebacker Sunday against the Chargers due to Lawrence Timmons (coach's decision) being listed as inactive, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

The undrafted rookie will make his NFL debut at strongside linebacker Sunday. There is a serious lack of depth in the Dolphins' linebacker corps, but if Allen doesn't perform well, Justin March-Lillard is the only other option to fill in. It'll be interesting to see how Miami's defense fares since it only has one truly experienced, active linebacker in Kiko Alonso.

