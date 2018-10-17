Dolphins' Chase Allen: Lands on IR
Miami placed Allen (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, the Dolphins' official site reports.
Allen suffered a foot injury during Week 4 against the Patriots and it will likely result in a season-ending injury. The team opened a roster spot with the move, adding Maurice Smith to the 53-man roster in his place.
